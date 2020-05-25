Fire causes mailroom roof to collapse, damaging vehicle at far North Side apartment complex

Published: May 25, 2020, 6:38 am Updated: May 25, 2020, 7:30 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire inside a mailroom at far North Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire was called in around 5:45 a.m. at the Villas at Rogers Ranch apartments in the 2700 block of Treble Creek, not far from Loop 1604.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the mailroom fully engulfed.

Fire officials said the roof collapsed, and that a vehicle was found in the rubble.

Authorities say no one was hurt by the fire, and that the vehicle was not involved in what sparked the flames. Firefighters said the vehicle was merely parked there and the roof fell on it after the flames took over.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 16 units answered the call.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.