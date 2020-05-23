Man killed in head-on, wrong-way crash on the North Side, police say

Published: May 23, 2020, 9:09 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 9:34 am

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed after a head-on, wrong-way crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road.

Officials said a woman, Mariana Campos-Jimenez, 20, was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of 1604 when she hit an SUV head-on at Lockhill Selma.

The driver of the SUV was dead on arrival, according to police. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Campos-Jimenez is in custody and police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. She is facing a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

Authorities said the eastbound lanes of 1604 were shut down for several hours after the crash.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.