Man killed in head-on, wrong-way crash on the North Side, police say
Officials say the other driver is facing a charge of intoxicated manslaughter
SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed after a head-on, wrong-way crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma Road.
Officials said a woman, Mariana Campos-Jimenez, 20, was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of 1604 when she hit an SUV head-on at Lockhill Selma.
The driver of the SUV was dead on arrival, according to police. The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Campos-Jimenez is in custody and police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. She is facing a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.
Authorities said the eastbound lanes of 1604 were shut down for several hours after the crash.
We’ll bring more updates as they become available.
