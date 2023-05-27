Man critically injured in stabbing at homeless encapment, SAPD says

SAPD responds to stabbing around 12:30 a.m. Saturday under IH-35 on North Alamo St on May 27, 2023.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed during an altercation at a homeless encampment, according to San Antonio police.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday under the highway on North Alamo Street.

Police at the scene said an altercation between the two people took a turn when a suspect pulled out some type of weapon to stab the victim several times.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. with stab wounds to the legs.

Officers attempted to interview the man for information several times. However, they were uncooperative, said police.

SAPD searched the area for the suspect but could not locate them or make an arrest.