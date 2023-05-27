Woman saves husband after home goes up in flames, SAFD says

SAFD responds to fire around 10:20 a.m. on May 27, 2023 in the 1300 block of W Southcross Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is being hailed a hero after she dragged her husband out of their home to safety when it went up in flames, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:20 a.m., Saturday in the 1300 block of W Southcross Boulevard.

When fire crews arrived, the living room, kitchen and back bedroom had heavy flames, SAFD said. They were able to take control and put out the fire quickly.

Firefighters said a woman was giving her husband a bath when the fire broke out. She was able to drag her husband out the back door safely and avoid injury.

The woman told officials she did have smoke detectors but did not hear them go off.

The couple was displaced due to the fire and plans to stay with family. The Red Cross is also assisting them, SAFD said.

Investigators estimate total damages to the home to be around $125,000.