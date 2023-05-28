81º

Local News

1 injured after drunk driver causes rollover crash near Loop 1604, police say

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Loop 1604 NB Access RD.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crash, Loop 1604
SAN ANTONIO – A passenger was seriously injured after a drunk driver rolled their car in a crash on Loop 1604 overnight Sunday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of Loop 1604 NB Access Road.

Police say a northbound Honda Civic swerved left into the grassy median, overcorrected across three lanes of traffic, and struck a curb and light pole before rolling over.

The back right passenger, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. They are reported to be in fair condition.

SAPD evaluated the driver and arrested them for Intoxication Assault.

