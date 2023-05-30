Iconic Texas wrestler Kevin Von Erich coming to San Antonio

WWE 2009 Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Von Erich attends the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania's WWE Hall of Fame at the Toyota Center on April 4, 2009 in Houston, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – A member of the iconic Von Erich wrestling family is coming to San Antonio.

Kevin Von Erich will be at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 2 for a one-on-one conversation, according to a news release.

Tickets for “An Evening with Kevin Von Erich: Stories From The Top Rope” go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 2. Prices range from $24.50 to $99.50.

The conversation will be hosted by sportscaster Dale Hansen, the release states.

Kevin Von Erich has been residing in Hawaii for the past several years following his retirement from wrestling in the 1990s, but his family is planning on moving back to Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

His daughter, Kristen Nikolas, told the newspaper that they’re purchasing a 60-acre ranch in Boerne.

Kevin Von Erich made some appearances at wrestling matches after his retirement but mainly stayed out of the spotlight, as he is the last surviving son of Fritz Von Erich, whose real name is Jack Barton Adkisson Sr.

Kevin Von Erich’s four wrestling brothers, Chris, Kerry, Mike and David Von Erich, died at young ages. Another brother, Jack Adkisson, Jr., was accidentally electrocuted at the age of 6.

A film about the family, titled “The Iron Claw,” is expected to be released this year. Kevin Von Erich will be played by Zac Efron.

The former wrestler told the Dallas Morning News that while they do plan on setting down in Boerne, they will keep their property in Hawaii.

