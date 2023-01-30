38º

Photos show wrestling fans at action-packed Royal Rumble inside Alamodome

More than 51,300 people attended the event at the Alamodome

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome welcomed thousands of wrestling fans on Saturday when WWE’s Royal Rumble rolled into San Antonio.

Alamodome officials said more than 51,300 people attended the event, which brought in stars like Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, and more.

The winners of the men’s and women’s matches — Rhodes and Ripley, respectively — both earned a championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

This marked the fourth time that San Antonio hosted Royal Rumble. The Alamodome has hosted it three times.

Here are some scenes from Saturday night at the Alamodome:

(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
(Image of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at Alamodome.) (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

