WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office hosts memorial for fallen deputies

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will pay tribute to fallen deputies with a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

BCSO’s annual Fallen Deputy Memorial will take place at 9 a.m. outside the Bexar County Courthouse and is open to the public.

According to a news release, the ceremony is held every year to “honor to Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody will be the keynote speaker.

People who wish to view the memorial at home can see a livestream of the tribute in this article or on BCSO’s Facebook page.