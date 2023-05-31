71º

Woman fatally hit by vehicle, pinned in downtown area identified by authorities

Corina Huerta, 42, died on Tuesday, Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally hit by a vehicle in the downtown area on Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Corina Huerta, 42, died from her injuries sustained in the incident, which happened near Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street, not far from N. St. Mary’s Street, authorities said.

San Antonio police said Huerta was walking to her car when she was struck and pinned between two vehicles.

Drivers stopped and tried to help her, and she was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with critical injuries. She was pronounced dead just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver that struck her did not show signs of intoxication and may have been distracted, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

