Converse resident wins $2 million from Powerball ticket

SAN ANTONIO – A Converse resident is now a millionaire after winning $2 million from a Powerball ticket.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning ticket was purchased at the Z-Mart at 3818 Quiet Meadow St. in San Antonio. The drawing was held on May 15.

The customer bought a quick-pick ticket with the Power Play option, but it did not match the Powerball number, which was 25. The winning numbers were 1-26-28-55-58 and the Power Play was 2.

According to Texas Lottery, the Powerball grand prize starts at $20 million and rolls until the jackpot is won.

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

