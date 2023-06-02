83º

Local News

Man found guilty of stabbing woman at Palladium movie theater in 2021

The punishment phase is underway for Andrew Alexander Pantaleon

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Courts, Crime, SAPD, Northwest Side
Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who stabbed a woman at the Palladium movie theater on the Northwest Side has been found guilty.

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 26, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident that happened on June 5, 2021, at the theater at the Rim.

A jury in the 175th District Court delivered the verdict on Thursday and the punishment phase is now underway.

San Antonio police said the woman, who was 32 years old at the time, was stabbed multiple times as she entered the hallway of a theater room.

She was stabbed on the right side of her body and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She survived the attack.

The suspect fled through the back door of the building and attendees were evacuated.

Police released surveillance video of the attack to the public in the following days. On June 13, 2021, officers received a tip that identified Pantaleon as the attacker, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

He turned himself in to police on June 16, 2021, a day after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At the time, police said the incident was a random act of violence with no motive.

Video: Perp walk for suspect arrested in Palladium movie theater stabbing

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram