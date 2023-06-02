Man found guilty of stabbing woman at Palladium movie theater in 2021

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 24, turned himself in to SAPD’s Central Substation on Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – A man who stabbed a woman at the Palladium movie theater on the Northwest Side has been found guilty.

Andrew Alexander Pantaleon, 26, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident that happened on June 5, 2021, at the theater at the Rim.

A jury in the 175th District Court delivered the verdict on Thursday and the punishment phase is now underway.

San Antonio police said the woman, who was 32 years old at the time, was stabbed multiple times as she entered the hallway of a theater room.

She was stabbed on the right side of her body and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She survived the attack.

The suspect fled through the back door of the building and attendees were evacuated.

Police released surveillance video of the attack to the public in the following days. On June 13, 2021, officers received a tip that identified Pantaleon as the attacker, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

He turned himself in to police on June 16, 2021, a day after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At the time, police said the incident was a random act of violence with no motive.