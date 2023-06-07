1 person dead after being struck by train on NE Side, police say

One person is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONI0 – One person is dead after being struck by a train late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on some tracks near Interstate 35 and Thousand Oaks, on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the person was sitting on the tracks when the train was going through the area. The unidentified person was struck and killed.

It is not exactly clear why the person was sitting on the tracks.

SAPD says they are investigating what happened and Union Pacific officials are also investigating the collision as well.

The person killed has not been identified.