Dance, music series returns to Arneson River Theatre in downtown San Antonio for the summer

SAN ANTONIO – The outdoor music and dance series Fiesta Noche del Rio is returning to downtown San Antonio’s Arneson River Theatre this summer.

Organizers said Fiesta Noche del Rio kicks off on Friday. The series will run every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. until Aug. 5.

The series showcases the music and dance traditions of Mexico, Spain, Latin America and Texas, according to a news release. It is held by the Alamo Kiwanis Club, a nonprofit organization that raises money for a variety of children’s charities.

A portion of the proceeds from Fiesta Noche del Rio will go to children’s programs.

“We are thrilled to bring Fiesta Noche del Rio back for another season,” Alamo Kiwanis Club President Gordon Smith said in the release. “This year’s show promises to be an unforgettable experience for our audiences, and we’re proud to continue supporting our community through the proceeds of the show.”

This will be Fiesta Noche del Rio’s 66th season.

It is open to all ages, and tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

Read also: