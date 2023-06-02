Movies by Moonlight returning to Travis Park in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A free outdoor movie series is returning to Travis Park in downtown San Antonio this summer.
Movies by Moonlight will take place every Tuesday in June and July. The free family-friendly event includes a movie, food trucks and kids’ activities.
According to a news release from the city, the theme for this summer’s Movies by Moonlight series is “family-friendly sports classics.” The schedule includes:
- June 6: “The Sandlot”
- June 13: “Space Jam”
- June 20: “Cool Runnings”
- June 27: “Rookie of the Year”
- July 11: “The Karate Kid”
- July 18: “Remember the Titans”
- July 25: “A League of Their Own”
Guests can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and dogs, but they must remain leashed.
People can also park for free at city-owned parking garages after 5 p.m. as part of Downtown Tuesday. The nearest city parking is located at the St. Mary’s Garage at 205 E. Travis St.
