San Antonio International Airport ranked second for shortest wait time in US, study says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport was ranked second in the United States for having a short security wait time, according to a new study by Bounce.

Bounce dove into airport data on what they and many others believe is a crucial role in ensuring safe travel while maintaining a schedule.

The study found that SAT’s average security line wait time to be 6 minutes and 6 seconds.

“San Antonio has moved from eighth to second since last year, seeing its average wait time shrink by around five minutes,” the report said.

Jesus Saenz, director of airports with San Antonio Airport System, credited the short time to get through the airport as the result of teamwork throughout several divisions.

“We’re known for our efficiency in helping travelers fly easier,” Saenz said. “This great news gives credit to the dedicated and professional Transportation Security Administration team members who are always working so diligently to keep our security lines moving. We hear it all the time that our airport is fast and easy to fly in and out of. So much of that is because of the collaboration we see from our security, police force, and of course, our canine teams, too.”