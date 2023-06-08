New Java Jolt ice cream from Blue Bell in stores for limited time

BRENHAM, Texas – Texas’ beloved Blue Bell Creameries is releasing a new limited edition flavor just in time for the summer.

Pints of Java Jolt, a blend of coffee ice cream, dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl, are already available in select stores where Blue Bell is sold.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

The new flavor joins the new Blue Bell Dr Pepper Float flavor, which is available in half-gallon and pint sizes. It’s a flavor combination that brings together two iconic Texas brands. In case you didn’t know, Dr Pepper was created in 1885 by a pharmacist in Waco.