New Blue Bell Dr Pepper Float flavor combines two truly iconic Texas brands

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell has introduced a sweet new treat just in time for the summer — Dr Pepper Float.

The new flavor is Blue Bell’s classic creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

Dr Pepper float is already available in half-gallon and pint sizes wherever Blue Bell is sold.

It’s a flavor combination that brings together two iconic Texas brands. In case you didn’t know, Dr Pepper was created in 1885 by a pharmacist in Waco.

Blue Bell Creameries was founded in 1907. At the time, it was known as the Brenham Creamery Company, but it didn’t start serving ice cream outside Texas until the late 1980s.