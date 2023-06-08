Trial date set this fall for man charged in death of 5-year-old girl

Jose Ruiz charged with the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya.

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in the death of a 5-year-old girl is headed to trial this fall.

Jose Ruiz, along with his girlfriend Katrina Mendoza are charged with injury to a child - intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury.

Mendoza’s daughter, Mercedes Losoya, died in February of 2022 after she was taken unresponsive to a hospital.

The arrest affidavit stated Losoya had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

In court on Monday, Ruiz and his attorney told 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd they wanted to go to trial. The trial was then scheduled for Oct. 3.

Mendoza has a plea deadline hearing coming up on June 22. If she doesn’t accept a plea (if one is offered) she will also be heading to trial at a later date.

If found guilty, Ruiz is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

