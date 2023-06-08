86º

Trial date set this fall for man charged in death of 5-year-old girl

Jose Angel Ruiz charged with injury to child - intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Jose Ruiz charged with the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in the death of a 5-year-old girl is headed to trial this fall.

Jose Ruiz, along with his girlfriend Katrina Mendoza are charged with injury to a child - intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury.

Mendoza’s daughter, Mercedes Losoya, died in February of 2022 after she was taken unresponsive to a hospital.

Mercedes Losoya (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The arrest affidavit stated Losoya had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

In court on Monday, Ruiz and his attorney told 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd they wanted to go to trial. The trial was then scheduled for Oct. 3.

Mendoza has a plea deadline hearing coming up on June 22. If she doesn’t accept a plea (if one is offered) she will also be heading to trial at a later date.

If found guilty, Ruiz is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

