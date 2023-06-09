Man dead in murder-suicide after killing roommate, shooting at SAPD officers, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his roommate are dead in a murder-suicide at a Northeast Side apartment complex after police say he fired multiple gunshots at responding officers early Friday morning.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road after receiving word shots fired.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, when officers arrived, they found themselves under a constant barrage of gunfire.

McManus said the first patrol car that arrived was hit by about 40 rounds and that the officers had to take coverage behind a garbage dumpster. A total of five police cars were struck in the shooting. The shooter was standing in the doorway, firing shots with multiple guns and may also have fired a round at the EAGLE helicopter, but did not hit it, McManus said.

The police chief said every available officer soon arrived and that they evacuated as many people as they could from the area. The man was “firing everywhere” and the shooting went on for roughly a half hour, McManus said.

People arriving home said police told them they couldn’t enter because of the active shooter situation. People in the area said they heard multiple gunshots and police or negotiators were also heard on a loudspeaker at one point.

The situation ended after SWAT fired tear gas into the apartment and then went in. That’s when they found the man and his roommate dead. He said they believe he shot and killed himself.

Officers are now canvassing the area to make sure no one else was hit by the gunfire. Neighbors who live near the apartments are still not being allowed home yet. It is unclear what sparked all the gunfire.

SAPD shut down the area near Ray Bon Drive and Eisenhauer Road during the incident. The roads have since reopened.

