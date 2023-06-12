SAPD officer suspended 30 days for punching female suspect in face 10 times, calling her b****

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department has been given a 30-day unpaid suspension after repeatedly punching a female suspect in the face after she was already on the ground, records reveal.

Police detective investigator Scott Marshall was initially facing an indefinite suspension following an incident that occurred around 5 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2022, in the 8700 block of Marbach Road.

Marshall responded to the scene for a family disturbance and attempted to place a “belligerent female” under arrest for assault, according to Marshall’s suspension paperwork.

The paperwork states that the woman allegedly hit Marshall in the face and that he “responded by repeatedly punching the female suspect in the face approximately 10 to 11 times with a closed fist while the female suspect was on the floor.”

As Detective Marshall was punching the woman he also yelled “Don’t f***ing hit me; you don’t f***ing hit me b****,” according to the disciplinary paperwork signed by Marshall.

The woman was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to jail.

Marshall, according to records, was not charged with a crime.

According to SAPD, Marshall violated the City of San Antonio Fire Fighters’ and Police Officers’ Civil Service Commission Rules and the grounds for his suspension was related to “discourtesy to the public... in the line of duty.”

“Detective Marshall’s actions render his continuance in office detrimental to effective law enforcement and the needs of the San Antonio Police Department. The law and sound community expectations recognize that there is good cause for depriving Detective Marshall of his position,” the suspension paperwork says.

SAPD Chief William McManus approved the 30-day suspension on May 15.

Marshall started his unpaid leave on June 3 and will be returning to duty on July 2. Records show he forfeited a bonus day of paid leave time in lieu of serving the full 30-day suspension.

KSAT requested the suspension records for multiple officers, which SAPD officials released Thursday, months after many of the suspensions were handed down. Officials have not provided a reason for the lengthy delay in releasing the paperwork publicly.