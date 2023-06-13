Man inside apartment wounded in apparent drive-by shooting, SAPD says

San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 60s was struck by gunfire from outside his Southeast Side apartment early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive, not far from Dollarhide Avenue and Goliad Road.

According to police, the man in his 60s was simply inside his apartment when he was struck in the ankle by outside gunfire. Police say they believe it was a possible drive-by shooting.

SAPD said a few cars and apartments were all hit during the shooting. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Authorities say there is no description of a suspect. It is also unclear exactly who the intended target was, or what the motive was for the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.