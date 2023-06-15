SAPD seeks clues in fatal shooting at soccer field

San Antonio police have released a picture of a man wanted in connection with a shooting death at a soccer field.

The shooting happened June 3 in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue, near South Side Lions Park.

According to police, several witnesses told officers that two men were arguing when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other man.

Eric Ivan Rios Navarro, 19, was killed.

If you recognize the man in the picture or have any information about the shooting, call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.