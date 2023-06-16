‘It’s the best feeling in the world’: First-time San Antonio dads welcome babies in time for Father’s Day

First-time dads in San Antonio are welcoming their new babies just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – First-time dads in San Antonio are welcoming their new arrivals just before Father’s Day.

Families welcomed their new bundles of joy at Methodist Children’s Hospital, Methodist Hospital Metropolitan and Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak, according to a press release.

One of the new dads, Jesus Obregon Jr., just welcomed his baby boy, Liam Rene Obregon. He’ll be celebrating his first Father’s Day this year.

“No words can explain the joy of being a father. It’s the best feeling in the world,” Obregon Jr. said.

Methodist Healthcare Hospitals said in a statement they are “thrilled” to celebrate such a special day to honor fathers and their newborns.

“This special day is a time to recognize and appreciate the dedication and support that fathers provide from the moment their little ones arrive into the world,” hospital officials said.

More on KSAT: