Marina Alderete Gavito prepares to take over District 7

SAN ANTONIO – The daughter of a former San Antonio city councilman, Marina Alderete Gavito, will begin her own political legacy next week.

Gavito won her runoff election against Dan Rossiter for the open District 7 seat with 62% of the vote.

Rosie Castro has been serving as the interim councilwoman since early March, after Ana Sandoval resigned in January because of family obligations and financial reasons.

The councilwoman-elect is the former executive director of SA Digital Connects. Though she stayed on as a strategic advisor through the campaign, Gavito said she is stepping down to be a full-time councilwoman.

KSAT talked with Gavito about her priorities, which included homelessness, loose dogs, and infrastructure.

Gavito will be sworn in for her first term on June 21.

More on KSAT: