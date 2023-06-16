97º

Marina Alderete Gavito prepares to take over District 7

The councilwoman-elect will be sworn in for her first term June 21

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

William Caldera, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The daughter of a former San Antonio city councilman, Marina Alderete Gavito, will begin her own political legacy next week.

Gavito won her runoff election against Dan Rossiter for the open District 7 seat with 62% of the vote.

Rosie Castro has been serving as the interim councilwoman since early March, after Ana Sandoval resigned in January because of family obligations and financial reasons.

The councilwoman-elect is the former executive director of SA Digital Connects. Though she stayed on as a strategic advisor through the campaign, Gavito said she is stepping down to be a full-time councilwoman.

KSAT talked with Gavito about her priorities, which included homelessness, loose dogs, and infrastructure.

Gavito will be sworn in for her first term on June 21.

