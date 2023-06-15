97º

Sukh Kaur ready to take the reins in District 1

The councilwoman-elect will be sworn in for her first term Jun. 21

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Sukh Kaur is excited to take over as the downtown district’s representative on the city council.

SAN ANTONIO – After handily defeating incumbent Mario Bravo in the District 1 runoff election last weekend, Sukh Kaur is excited to take over as the downtown district’s representative on the city council.

She will be the third District 1 council member in as many terms and said that “constituent services is going to be a top priority for us, making sure that residents feel heard and that we’re accessible at all times.”

KSAT talked with Kaur about some of her priorities for her first term, which includes infrastructure and homelessness.

Kaur and the winner of the District 7 runoff, Marina Alderete Gavito, will be sworn in for their first terms on Jun. 21.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys.

