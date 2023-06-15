Sukh Kaur ready to take the reins in District 1

Sukh Kaur is excited to take over as the downtown district’s representative on the city council.

SAN ANTONIO – After handily defeating incumbent Mario Bravo in the District 1 runoff election last weekend, Sukh Kaur is excited to take over as the downtown district’s representative on the city council.

She will be the third District 1 council member in as many terms and said that “constituent services is going to be a top priority for us, making sure that residents feel heard and that we’re accessible at all times.”

KSAT talked with Kaur about some of her priorities for her first term, which includes infrastructure and homelessness.

Kaur and the winner of the District 7 runoff, Marina Alderete Gavito, will be sworn in for their first terms on Jun. 21.

