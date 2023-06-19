Margaritaville now has 3 resorts in Texas, here’s how they compare

The recent announcement of a new South Padre Island resort garnered a lot of attention but did you know there are actually three Margaritaville locations in Texas?

In addition to the South Padre Island resort, there are also Margaritaville locations in Crystal Beach and Lake Conroe.

Here’s how they compare:

Crystal Beach - This is an RV resort with island vibes located on the Bolivar Peninsula, not far from Houston. There is a large pool and a bar-and-grill onsite. This location offers 150 acres of oceanfront property and 204 RV sites with direct access to 27 miles of Texas beach. - This is an RV resort with island vibes located on the Bolivar Peninsula, not far from Houston. There is a large pool and a bar-and-grill onsite. This location offers 150 acres of oceanfront property and 204 RV sites with direct access to 27 miles of Texas beach.

Lake Conroe - This lake resort has more than 300 suites with 32 waterfront cottages right on Lake Conroe, just north of the Houston area. Amenities include a spa, golf course, water park, pickleball and tennis courts, multiple bars and restaurants and a mini golf course. - This lake resort has more than 300 suites with 32 waterfront cottages right on Lake Conroe, just north of the Houston area. Amenities include a spa, golf course, water park, pickleball and tennis courts, multiple bars and restaurants and a mini golf course.

South Padre Island - This beachfront property offers all-ocean view rooms and condos. There are three restaurants and bars, a pool and a spa. The largest pool at the hotel is heated year-round, surrounded by private cabanas and has a separate area for kids. - This beachfront property offers all-ocean view rooms and condos. There are three restaurants and bars, a pool and a spa. The largest pool at the hotel is heated year-round, surrounded by private cabanas and has a separate area for kids.

The RV Life website gives Crystal Beach a 7 out of 10 with many travelers noting the campgrounds have clean showers and restrooms.

U.S. News & World Report lists the Lake Conroe location as the 340th-best hotel in Texas and the 31st-best Texas resort. Traveler’s reviews are mixed with some loving their stay and others having a few hiccups.

The Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island just opened Monday, so there are no reviews just yet. The resort boasts 200 guestrooms and 50 beachfront condos with one, two, or three-bedroom configurations