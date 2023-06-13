New Margaritaville Beach Resort opens in Texas just in time for summer

It’s the first Texas beachfront resort in the Margaritaville portfolio and offers all-ocean view rooms and condos.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A new Margaritaville Beach Resort has officially opened on South Padre Island.

It’s the first Texas beachfront resort in the Margaritaville portfolio and offers all-ocean view rooms and condos.

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island opened Monday.

The resort has 200 guestrooms and 50 beachfront condos with one, two, or three-bedroom configurations, according to a press release.

There are three restaurants and bars, including:

LandShark Bar & Grill - Restaurant has indoor and outdoor patio seating overlooking the Gulf of Mexico

Salty Rim Bar & Grill - A swim-up bar, serving signature cocktails and bar bites

Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions - A grab-and-go destination for bold coffee drinks and quick bites

The largest pool at the hotel is heated year-round, surrounded by private cabanas and has a separate area for kids.

“We are thrilled to bring Margaritaville to the South Texas coast, allowing locals, guests, and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind oasis,” said Rone Middler, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island.

Guests can also schedule beachside adventures like windsurfing, banana boat rides, parasailing, offshore fishing and dolphin watching at the resort.

“An easy drive or plane trip from the major metro areas of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston and convenient access to Mexico, Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island provides the perfect getaway for guests of all ages looking for fun, relaxation, and adventure,” said Middler.

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island also has 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space and is available to host meetings, special events, Quinceañeras, family reunions, and weddings.