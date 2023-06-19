San Antonio restaurant owner uses AirTag to locate stolen 150-pound bull mascot

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio restaurant owner has an AirTag to thank after the statue of his mascot was stolen from outside his Stone Oak business.

David Barquet of Tacos Don Manolito thought it was a ‘load of bull’ when he got the call from his staff that Manolo was missing.

“It was very surprising,” Barquet said. “You can steal maybe an ashtray, maybe a glass, but how do you steal a 150-pound fiberglass bull.”

Someone cut the chain off the bench Manolo sits on and drove him away.

Barquet didn’t think it would actually happen, but he put an AirTag inside Manolo just in case someone decided to grab the “bull by the horns” and take off with it.

Because of the tracking device, Barquet was able to quickly locate just exactly where the giant bull was.

His staff called the police and met them at the location and sure enough, Manolo was casually sitting on someone’s front porch.

The people inside the home told police they purchased the bull from someone else, but police told them it didn’t matter because it was stolen and had to be given back.

Barquet filed a police report but says that as of yet, nobody has been arrested and charged.

He is just grateful Manolo is back and says the bull will no longer sit outside when the restaurant is closed.