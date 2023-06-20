Project MEND provides cost-saving medical equipment to Texans in need

SAN ANTONIO – July is Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate people of all abilities who have a wide range of needs.

In honor of this annual observance and to mark 30 years of providing Texans independence and mobility through their Medical Equipment Reuse Program, Project MEND will host a city-wide medical equipment donation drive.

People can take their gently used medical equipment to the Wonderland of Americas Mall (4522 Fredericksburg Road, near Hobby Lobby) on Saturday, July 22 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Acceptable and most-needed items include:

Wheelchairs

Rollators

Tub Transfer Benches

Power Chairs

Home Hospital Beds

In addition to Project MEND’s medical equipment donation efforts, KSAT Community will host a one-day televised phone bank event on Wednesday, July 20 beginning at noon. All monetary donations will directly benefit the Project MEND Medical Equipment Reuse Program.

For more information about acceptable items for donation, scheduling a donation pick up or registering to become a client and receive medical equipment assistance visit www.projectmend.org.

Project MEND is the oldest, largest, licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. They are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse, and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.