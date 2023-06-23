KSAT Community to host phone bank in July to benefit Project MEND’s medical equipment reuse program

SAN ANTONIO – For 30 years, Project MEND has provided mobility and independence to Texas residents of all ages across 33 counties and surrounding areas through its medical equipment reuse program.

Medical equipment donated from health organizations or people who no longer need the gear, is given to the Project MEND reuse program. The equipment is then inspected, repaired, refurbished, sanitized, and distributed to Texans in need.

Power chairs, home hospital beds, rollators, and tub transfer benches are among the most requested and needed medical equipment items, however, wheelchairs are the most sought after and difficult to keep in stock.

Join KSAT Community in supporting Project MEND during a televised donation phone bank to raise money for these much-needed medical equipment items.

The phone bank kicks off at noon on Thursday, July 20. Donations will be accepted until 10 p.m. and will directly benefit Project MEND.

In addition to the phone bank, Project MEND will also be accepting gently used medical equipment (see the full list here) during their city-wide medical equipment drive on Saturday, July 22 at the Wonderland of Americas Mall (4522 Fredericksburg Road, near Hobby Lobby) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Project MEND is the oldest, largest, licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. They are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse, and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

