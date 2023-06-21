Fire damages garage at Northwest Side home; no one injured, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire at a Northwest Side home early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:20 a.m. at a home in the 8900 block of Maverick Draw, not far from Tezel Road and New Guilbeau Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke coming from the garage. They quickly were able to knock down the fire.

Fire officials said everyone inside the home made it out safely. There were no reports of any injuries.

Damage to the home was contained to the garage area. It is unclear exactly what sparked the flames. A fire investigation team is now on scene looking into what caused the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.