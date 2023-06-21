‘He hit him over and over’: Eyewitness testifies about deadly 2021 shovel attack

SAN ANTONIO – An eyewitness to a deadly shovel attack took the stand on the first day of a murder trial.

Miguel Garcia Gonzalez is on trial for the June 2021 slaying of 67-year-old Frank Hammonds.

In opening statements, the prosecution told the jury that Hammonds never saw his attack coming.

Frank Hammonds was brutally beaten to death by a shovel on June 12, 2021. Courtesy: Vicky Hammonds (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“The defendant grabs the shovel and hits Frank once really hard on the side of the head, and Frank goes down,” prosecutor Neal Cordero said. “Unfortunately, this isn’t the end of the beating that Frank is going to endure.”'

Gonzalez at the time was a ranch hand on the property Hammonds was living at in southern Bexar County.

His defense attorney told the jury that Gonzalez was being taunted by Hammonds and that the attack was in self-defense.

“Hitting someone and beating someone while defending yourself isn’t murder,” defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas said.

The only person to see the crime happen, Estella Cantu, took the stand to tell her version of what happened.

She said she was dropping off the property owner when she saw her friend Hammonds and went to talk to him.

As they were talking she said she could see Gonzalez get off a horse, grab a shovel and walk toward Hammonds.

““He just comes and he says something to Frank and Frank looks up and he just swings, just swings his shovel at him and hits him in the head,” Cantu said. “He hit him over and over.”

Cantu said she begin to scream and even threw a water cooler at Gonzalez to stop. She said Hammonds kept yelling at her to run and she did to a nearby gas station to call 911.

Cantu in her testimony also told the jury that at no time did Hammonds ever threaten Gonzalez.

Testimony continues in the 437th District Court with presiding Judge Joel Perez on Thursday.

If found guilty, Gonzales faces up to life in prison.

