Man indicted for fatally striking senior with shovel in south Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – A man accused of killing a 67-year-old man by striking him with a shovel in south Bexar County has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Miguel Garcia Gonzalez, 32, was indicted for the death of Frank Hammonds, 67.

The indictment alleges that Gonzalez, “intentionally and knowingly” caused Hammonds’ death after striking him multiple times with a shovel on June 13 in the 1700 block of S Loop 1604 West.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies said an argument broke out between Gonzalez and Hammonds before the situation escalated. That’s when Gonzalez attacked Hammonds with the shovel, according to officials.

Hammonds was found with injuries to his head and upper torso from the shovel attack. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez had fled the area after investigators arrived, but was eventually found in the 23000 block of Pleasanton Road.

A struggle ensued as deputies tried to arrest him, so they tased Gonzalez and were then able to take him into custody.

Investigators said he admitted to killing Gonzalez during questioning, and he had two other outstanding warrants in addition to the murder charge when he was booked.

Murder is a first-degree felony that is punishable by five to 99 years or life behind bars, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

