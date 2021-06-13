BCSO: Man in custody after killing senior with shovel in South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY – A man is in custody after confessing to killing a 67-year-old man with a shovel in South Bexar County Saturday night, according to Bexar County deputies.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of S Loop 1604 West.

Deputies said a witness saw 32-year-old Miguel Anthony Gonzales assaulting the senior with a shovel and she escaped before being harmed.

The senior was pronounced dead at the scene, and he sustained several injuries to his head and upper torso, which seemed to be from a blunt object, according to officials.

Investigators said they also found a shovel with blood on it nearby and determined it was the murder weapon.

Gonzales had fled the scene; however, deputies were later called for a suspicious man in the 23000 block of Pleasanton Road.

It was there that deputies found Gonzales and as they tried to arrest him, a struggle ensued. Authorities had to deploy a taser but were eventually able to take him into custody.

Deputies said the investigation revealed a verbal argument broke out between Gonzales and the senior before the situation escalated and Gonzales’ attacked him with a shovel.

During questioning, the BCSO said Gonzales confessed to killing the senior. He was then taken into custody for murder and two other outstanding warrants.

His bail is set at $1,000,000.

