Officials: Suspect wanted in 3 armed robberies of pharmacies in the SA area turns self in to police

SEGUIN, Texas – Update:

Seguin police say 37-year-old Atesko Factor turned himself in on Sunday after being identified as a suspect in the armed robbery of three pharmacies in the San Antonio area.

Police said Factor was wanted for a pharmacy robbery that happened in Pleasanton on Oct. 31. Factor, along with 38-year-old Andrew Dupree Jack, are believed to have stolen narcotics from the Center Pharmacy in Pleasanton, according to authorities.

Factor was arrested without incident, and he is being held at the Guadalupe County Detention Center, according to police.

A search is still underway for Jack, who is being sought for the robbery of the 10-Minute Pharmacy in Seguin on May 8, and a December robbery of the Seguin Pharmacy.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

Original:

Two men have been identified as suspects in the armed robbery of three pharmacies in the San Antonio area.

Andre Dupree Jack, 38, is wanted for the robbery of the 10-Minute Pharmacy in Seguin on May 8. According to the Seguin Police Department, Jack entered the pharmacy with a handgun at 9:45 a.m. and demanded drugs and money. Jack tied up a pharmacist and fled the store in a white SUV with an undisclosed amount of prescription medications and cash.

Jack is also being sought for the Dec. 14 robbery of the Seguin Pharmacy in the 200 block East Court Street. Police said that Jack and two other suspects entered the store showing a handgun while demanding drugs and money. The suspects then tied up the store employees before getting away in a dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and cash.

During the course of the investigations, detectives learned of similar pharmacy robberies that occurred in Pleasanton on Oct. 31 and an attempted armed robbery in Sealy on Feb. 12.

Atseko Factor, 37, is being sought for the Pleasanton robbery. Police believe that Factor and Jack stole narcotics from the Center Pharmacy in Pleasanton.

Seguin police learned that Jack and Factor were both arrested for the Sealy incident after they were found in possession of a stolen handgun, zip ties and other items.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or grand jury indictment in this case. Callers will remain anonymous.

More arrests are anticipated as are additional charges.

