Pleasanton police confirm Seguin pharmacy robbery link, ask public to help ID suspects

SEGUIN, Texas – The Pleasanton Police Department confirmed that a string of robberies has stretched beyond the Seguin area.

According to the department, zip ties were also used to tie up victims in a similar case.

Video surveillance shows a man grabbing a cup of coffee from a gas station near the Center Pharmacy in Pleasanton.

Investigators believe that the man is one of two armed men who stole narcotics from the Center Pharmacy on Halloween in 2020.

Police say a woman also visited the pharmacy weeks before asking about particular narcotics on hand. Investigators believe that the men and the woman were involved in a robbery at a Seguin pharmacy in December.

Just a few weeks ago, that same pharmacy in Seguin was hit again. However, police say, in that robbery, one of the men acted alone.

If you have any information on the robbery, or those involved, you are asked to call the Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-TIPS (8477).

