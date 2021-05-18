Cloudy icon
Local News

Man, 39, arrested for indecent contact with a child, Bexar County Sheriff says

Thom Villareal was arrested for the second degree felony, officials say

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Image courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
Image courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested on May 7 and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating other victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, Thom Villareal, was arrested for the second-degree felony.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were contacted on May 1 to take the report for a sex offense involving a juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, Villarreal admitted to having committed the crime. Investigators then discovered that Villarreal had committed a similar act around 25 years ago.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the public for any information you may have regarding Villarreal.

If you know a victim or have been a victim of Thom Villarreal, please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org. You can remain anonymous.

