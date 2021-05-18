Man, 30, in critical condition after South Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s shot multiple times on the South Side is hospitalized in critical condition, and officers are still looking for the gunman, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Tabor Avenue and West Southcross Boulevard for lots of shots fired around 9:55 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they said they found the victim with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white truck. A passenger was uninjured.

It’s unclear if shooting happened while the man was driving or while he was parked.

EMS rushed the man to the Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police do not have a motive for this shooting at this time. They continue their search for the shooter and their investigation.

