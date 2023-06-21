Veteran shares opportunities for service members transitioning to civilian life in Military City USA

San Antonio is Military City USA, and our community has one of the country’s largest active and retired military populations, but what happens after your service?

SAN ANTONIO – Transitioning back into civilian life is not always easy, and finding a job that meets your skill set can be another challenge.

Centurion Military Alliance is an organization helping thousands of our service members find what comes next after service.

“I was stationed here at Kelley Air Force Base. I was part of the 433rd Airlift Wing,” Dr. Chaunte Hall, Co-Founder of Centurion Military Alliance, said.

Dr. Chaunte Hall has experienced the transitions from life in the military to life after service.

“My family was Air Force. Both my mother and father served. Grandparents, aunts, uncles. But I got to Texas as quick as I could at 17, when I was able to raise my right hand to serve, to defend, and to protect this great nation with the United States Air Force,” Dr. Hall said.

That’s why her and Centurion Military Alliance’s mission is to help our military men and women after they are done serving.

“We have actually helped over 30,000 transitioning service members. It’s absolutely incredible,” Dr. Hall said.

And here in Military City USA, Port San Antonio has jobs and is making a concerted effort to get our military men and women back to work after their service.

“Over 2,000 by the end of the year that we expect to create new jobs for San Antonians on our campus, but also new names, new companies here in the ecosystem in San Antonio, really investing in infrastructure, but more importantly, investing in people and opportunities for the youth of San Antonio for the future,” Will Garrett, Vice President of Talent, Technology Development, and Integration at Port San Antonio said.

Garrett detailed how the port continues to bring in new businesses, build new commercial real estate, and recruit talent.

“Especially talking to military members that are transitioning from service and creating a sticky enough campus where they want to stay here. They want to leave the military but continue to support the military, often working in a commercial environment,” Garrett said.

Centurion Military Alliance currently has partnerships with Fort Bliss, Fort Cavazos, and JBSA.

“I’m just getting back from Fort Bliss, where we had over 6000 troops in transition. Why is that important for our city? Because 67% of that population actually comes to the city of San Antonio,” Dr. Chaunte Hall said.

Dr. Hall shared how veterans or soon-to-be veterans can grow from the more and more opportunities coming to Military City USA.

“I encourage them to come to our huge workshop that’s going to be held on July 28 that Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union,” Dr. Chaunte Hall said.

Thousands of which are currently available.

“Port SA Jobs is a website that we put out to the public that tries to aggregate all of our customer’s current openings, really let people know what’s coming, what career fields, what areas of training people need to capture those career opportunities. And if they don’t know how to get there, that’s where people like Centurion Military Alliance, San Antonio, Museum of Science, Technology, Dee Howard Foundation partners of ours can help transitioning youth from high school and college programs or transitioning military members to really get the skills and training they need to go after those jobs,” Garrett said.

Anyone interested in learning more about Centurion Military Alliance can find more information here.