7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys recalled for impalement risk

More than 7 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled after reports of children being impaled, cut or punctured by the hard plastic fin.

Zuru recalled 6.5 million Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys (full-size) and 1 million Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys (mini-size).

The toys were sold at Walmart, H-E-B, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Target, Walgreens and Amazon, among others.

“Zuru is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting onto the recalled full-size Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds, including to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas,” the CPSC announcement said.

The full-size bath toys sing and swim when placed into water. The recalled versions have the model number 25282 and a date range of DG20190501 through DG20220619. The mini toys swim in water but do not sing.

They were sold individually, in packs of two or three, and as part of a Baby Shark Music Water Park playset. The model numbers are 7163, 7175, 7166 or 25291 and the date range is DG2020615 through DG2023525.

The recalled toys have a hard plastic top fin. The company said that since March, a version of the full-size toys has a soft, silicone fin.

People who bought the toys can contact Zuru for a refund in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

More than 17,000 Infanttech baby monitors for cars are recalled because they are a fire hazard.

This recall involves Zooby video baby monitors that are housed in a plush animal toy including a giraffe, dog, fox, rabbit and panda. The recalled Zoobys have battery model number HJ554050 batch 2136.

The battery can overheat and burst. Three fires have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Owners are instructed to remove the battery and contact the company for a replacement. In the meantime, the monitor can be plugged in for use.

Sound Around is recalling hundreds of Hurtle multi-purpose helmets for children. They don’t meet federal safety standards and may fail to protect a child’s head in a crash, according to CPSC.

The helmets were sold in various colors and have the word, “Renegade” printed on them. Owners can contact the company for a refund.