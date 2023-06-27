Gov. Abbott shares satire article of Garth Brooks getting booed off stage in fake Texas town

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. Abbott, has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as "child abuse" in a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott shared a fake article written by the Dunning-Kruger Times on his Twitter account that said that Garth Brooks had gotten booed off stage in Hambriston, Texas, a town that does not exist.

The conservative country singer recently received backlash from fans as he insisted on serving all beer brands at his new bar in Nashville amid the Bud Light controversy.

The now-deleted tweet was shared over the weekend. However, multiple sources captured it, including Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas.)

Abbott’s tweet read as follows, “Garth Brooks Booed Off State at 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree. Go woke. Go broke. Garth called his conservative fans [a*******] Good job Texas.”

The Dunning-Kruger Times states on its website that it is a “network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery, or as Snopes called it, before they lost their war on satire: Junk News.”

Source-checking aside, the state governor also didn’t realize that the 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree hosted in Hambristron was not an actual event, and the city did not exist.

Texas Monthly jokingly poked at Abbott’s lapse of judgment by giving a fake history timeline.