Spurs see 4,000 new season ticket deposits as Wemby mania sweeps city

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Wemby mania continues to sweep San Antonio, and Spurs officials said his arrival has also led to a massive spike in interest for season tickets.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Communications Coordinator Lucy Kaneb told KSAT via email that the organization has received roughly 4,000 new season ticket deposits since May 16.

Kaneb said 51% of those deposits are from Millenial and Gen Z fans.

Despite the increase, season ticket memberships are still available for deposit.

Kaneb said season-long suite leases are sold out, but single-game suites are still available for rentals.

Victor Wembenyama, 19, joining the San Antonio Spurs also led to a huge increase in sales for sports gear.

“In the first 48 hours following our selection of Victor Wembanyama in the draft, we saw a 3,000% increase year-over-year in online traffic and sales,” Kaneb said.

Merchandise sales include all Spurs-owned merchandise from the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center, SpursFanShop.com, and the mobile merchandise truck.

More Wemby content: