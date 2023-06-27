99º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Spurs see 4,000 new season ticket deposits as Wemby mania sweeps city

Organization says 51% of those deposits are from Millennial and Gen Z fans

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Tags: Wemby, Victor Wembanyama, Sports, Spurs, San Antonio, Trending
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIOWemby mania continues to sweep San Antonio, and Spurs officials said his arrival has also led to a massive spike in interest for season tickets.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Communications Coordinator Lucy Kaneb told KSAT via email that the organization has received roughly 4,000 new season ticket deposits since May 16.

Kaneb said 51% of those deposits are from Millenial and Gen Z fans.

Despite the increase, season ticket memberships are still available for deposit.

Kaneb said season-long suite leases are sold out, but single-game suites are still available for rentals.

Victor Wembenyama, 19, joining the San Antonio Spurs also led to a huge increase in sales for sports gear.

“In the first 48 hours following our selection of Victor Wembanyama in the draft, we saw a 3,000% increase year-over-year in online traffic and sales,” Kaneb said.

Merchandise sales include all Spurs-owned merchandise from the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center, SpursFanShop.com, and the mobile merchandise truck.

More Wemby content:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram