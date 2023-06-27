Spurs see 4,000 new season ticket deposits as Wemby mania sweeps city

SAN ANTONIO – Wemby mania continues to sweep San Antonio, and Spurs officials said his arrival has also led to a massive spike in interest for season tickets.
Spurs Sports & Entertainment Communications Coordinator Lucy Kaneb told KSAT via email that the organization has received roughly 4,000 new season ticket deposits since May 16.
Kaneb said 51% of those deposits are from Millenial and Gen Z fans.
Despite the increase, season ticket memberships are still available for deposit.
Kaneb said season-long suite leases are sold out, but single-game suites are still available for rentals.
Victor Wembenyama, 19, joining the San Antonio Spurs also led to a huge increase in sales for sports gear.
“In the first 48 hours following our selection of Victor Wembanyama in the draft, we saw a 3,000% increase year-over-year in online traffic and sales,” Kaneb said.
Merchandise sales include all Spurs-owned merchandise from the Spurs Fan Shop at the AT&T Center, SpursFanShop.com, and the mobile merchandise truck.