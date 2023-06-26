Photos: Victor Wembanyama’s first weekend in San Antonio

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

It was a whirlwind weekend for San Antonio Spurs fans and No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, otherwise known as “Wemby,” arrived in the Alamo City on Saturday to a throng of fans waiting for him at the airport.

As soon as the 7-foot-3 basketball player stepped out of the plane, fans erupted in cheers, with one television reporter even handing him a bag of breakfast tacos.

The excitement around the French player’s arrival didn’t end there.

Wembanyama went on to visit a party at the Arneson River Theatre downtown, and then attended a press conference at the AT&T Center, along with second-round draft pick Sidy Cissoko.

There, journalists and fans got to see him shoot around a basketball on the court, donning a Spurs jersey of his own.

“I’m really enjoying the moment,” Wembanyama said to the media. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been welcomed.”

Later that day, the basketball sensation posted a Twitter photo with Spurs basketball royalty Tim Duncan, David “The Admiral” Robinson, Manu Ginóbili and Sean Elliott. They were reportedly at the Southtown restaurant Bliss for dinner.

Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

“Couldn’t ask for better role models,” Wemby wrote in the caption of the Tweet, which soon went viral in San Antonio.

And as the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James, we have a feeling this won’t be his only viral moment.

But for now, Wembanyama said he is going to look at houses before flying to Portland to meet with Nike.

Take a look at the photos below for a recap of Wemby’s first weekend in San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first-round draft pick Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first-round draft pick Victor Wembanyama waves as he arrives in San Antonio, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first-round draft pick Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first-round draft pick Victor Wembanyama, center, arrives in San Antonio, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (KSAT)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama is interviewed by former Spurs player Sean Elliott, left, during a meet the rookies event in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama throws t-shirts to fans at a meet the rookies event in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama arrives at a meet the rookies event in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (KSAT)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama holds his jersey as he stands with Spurs general manager Brian Wright, right, during a news conference in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, left, the No. 1 draft pick, and Spurs general manager Brian Wright, speak during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, dunks during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

