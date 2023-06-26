Victor Wembanyama to make preseason home debut vs Miami Heat on Oct. 13

San Antonio Spurs on Saturday are holding an official press conference to introduce their top overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans will get their first glimpse of rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama in action when the Silver and Black make their 2023 preseason home debut at the AT&T Center against the Miami Heat on Oct. 13.

The Spurs on Monday announced their home game preseason schedule. In addition to the Heat, the Spurs will host intra-state rival Houston Rockets on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.

All preseason games can be heard in English on WOAI 1200 AM and in Spanish on KXTN 1350 AM or 107.5 FM HD2.

