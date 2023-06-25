Victor Wembanyama meets with Spurs’ royalty at dinner in San Antonio

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball draft pick Victor Wembanyama arrives at a meet the rookies event in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ first overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama is nicely settling into his new home in San Antonio.

“Wemby,” posted to his Twitter account Saturday night, hours after a press conference was held to introduce him to all of his fans, showing him dining with some of the NBA greats.

The 7-foot-4-inch basketball sensation posed alongside Spurs basketball royalty Tim Duncan, center David “The Admiral” Robinson, Manu Ginóbili and Sean Elliott at dinner.

Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 pic.twitter.com/lcw7cvbeTt — Wemby (@vicw_32) June 25, 2023

I guess I'm the point guard in this squad...

Great to meet you, @vicw_32! And always a pleasure to spend time with Sean, 50 and TD. https://t.co/hzwzyamiAN — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) June 25, 2023

“People have been showing (me) a lot of love, and I feel like I can give that back to the city,” Wembanyama said earlier in the day.

The team has also welcomed second-round pick Sidy Cissoko to town, who is also from France.

Cissoko said he’s known Wembanyama since he was about nine or 10 years old and that he’s excited to play alongside him.

