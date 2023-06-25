101º

Victor Wembanyama meets with Spurs’ royalty at dinner in San Antonio

Wemby posed alongside Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginóbili and Sean Elliott

Cody King, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball draft pick Victor Wembanyama arrives at a meet the rookies event in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ first overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama is nicely settling into his new home in San Antonio.

“Wemby,” posted to his Twitter account Saturday night, hours after a press conference was held to introduce him to all of his fans, showing him dining with some of the NBA greats.

The 7-foot-4-inch basketball sensation posed alongside Spurs basketball royalty Tim Duncan, center David “The Admiral” Robinson, Manu Ginóbili and Sean Elliott at dinner.

“People have been showing (me) a lot of love, and I feel like I can give that back to the city,” Wembanyama said earlier in the day.

The team has also welcomed second-round pick Sidy Cissoko to town, who is also from France.

Cissoko said he’s known Wembanyama since he was about nine or 10 years old and that he’s excited to play alongside him.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12.

