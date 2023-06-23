Saturday at 11:30 a.m.: San Antonio Spurs introduce Victor Wembanyama during press conference

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Saturday are holding an official press conference to introduce their top overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama.

The press conference is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. You can watch it live in the video player above.

General Manager Brian Wright, Wembanyama and second-round draft pick Sidy Cissoko, also of France, are expected to speak at the press conference.

On Thursday, the Spurs made Wembanyama, 19, the third number-one overall pick in the team’s history, joining franchise cornerstone and NBA legend Tim Duncan and center David “The Admiral’ Robinson, both Hall-of-Famers. They each won multiple titles with the team.

Victor Wembanyama poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Associated Press)

Listed at 7-foot-4, “Wemby” recently dominated in his final French season with Metropolitans 92, leading all players in the league in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

The San Antonio Spurs selected Sidy Cissoko with the 44th overall pick. He played one season with the G League Ignite, where he averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 28 regular season games.

The Spurs have failed to make the playoffs the last four seasons, after matching a league record of 22 straight playoff appearances. It’s the longest drought in the franchise’s 50-year history. As the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James, the expectation is that Wembanyama can lead them back to the postseason.

“He is unique,” former San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Fame Guard Tony Parker said to the Associated Press about Wembanyama. “His set of skills is unique. You know, we never saw a guy, a 7-5 (player), shooting like that, and having the dribbling skills that he has, and the way that he plays the game, it is just different. I can’t wait to see him play with the Spurs.”

More on KSAT: