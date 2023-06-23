‘Welcome home, Wemby!’: San Antonio Spurs fans erupt in excitement for first overall pick

Fans at the AT&T Center and Roo Pub erupted with excitement after the San Antonio Spurs picked Victor Wembanyama as their first draft selection.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official -- the San Antonio Spurs’ first overall pick in the NBA Draft is 19-year-old French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama, and fans are ecstatic!

Wembanyama is expected to become one of the next NBA stars, and the move by the Spurs could help lead them to the championship next season.

As excitement spread throughout the Alamo City and the AT&T Center Thursday evening, many also took to social media to welcome “Wemby” to the team.

Before the Spurs’ pick became official, San Antonio was already in a supportive frenzy since May 16 after the team won the draft lottery.

Some have already created tributes around the city for “Wemby,” including a mural on the side of Southtown 101 painted by Colton Valentine.

Shared below are some of the best reactions to Wemby officially joining the Spurs:

The W stands for Wemby now — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 23, 2023

Spurs fans lined up outside the AT&T Center for the official draft party. Wemby Mania sweeping San Antonio! #KSATnews #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/vCgfD2bg1E — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 22, 2023

With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs select Victor Wembanyama!@vicw_32 | #NBADraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/vQqVmr9kk5 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 23, 2023

It’s like a fairy tale for San Antonio.



Third number one pick, all big man.



Another pick from France, just like Tony.



An old soul in a young man, just like Tim.



Best part? He euro like Manu.



Spurs gonna be fun.



pic.twitter.com/P1ADECeA8U — Pack Mamba (@Pack_Mamba) June 23, 2023

