88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘Welcome home, Wemby!’: San Antonio Spurs fans erupt in excitement for first overall pick

Victor Wembanyama, 19, is officially joining the Spurs

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama
Fans at the AT&T Center and Roo Pub erupted with excitement after the San Antonio Spurs picked Victor Wembanyama as their first draft selection.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s official -- the San Antonio Spurs’ first overall pick in the NBA Draft is 19-year-old French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama, and fans are ecstatic!

Wembanyama is expected to become one of the next NBA stars, and the move by the Spurs could help lead them to the championship next season.

BE THE FIRST TO OWN A WEMBANYAMA JERSEY

As excitement spread throughout the Alamo City and the AT&T Center Thursday evening, many also took to social media to welcome “Wemby” to the team.

Before the Spurs’ pick became official, San Antonio was already in a supportive frenzy since May 16 after the team won the draft lottery.

Some have already created tributes around the city for “Wemby,” including a mural on the side of Southtown 101 painted by Colton Valentine.

Wembanyama is expected to become one of the next NBA stars, and the move by the Spurs could help lead them to the championship.

Shared below are some of the best reactions to Wemby officially joining the Spurs:

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter