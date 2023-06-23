Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama receives bunch of breakfast tacos after arriving in SA

Victor Wembanyama was handed breakfast tacos when he landed in San Antonio as a Spur

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ first overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama was welcomed to his new home in San Antonio with open arms... and bags full of breakfast tacos!

Wemby landed in the Alamo City on Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. at the San Antonio International Airport. His flight was delayed slightly due to weather conditions in the New York City area.

He was handed bags of breakfast tacos by the Spurs’ Coyote mascot as well as a few of his fans, after coming off of the plane.

Spurs fans have been eager to see the team’s first NBA draft pick in person and give the 19-year-old basketball sensation a warm welcome.

After the pick announcement at the NBA Draft on Thursday night, Wembanyama was asked during a press conference what excites him the most about coming to San Antonio.

Without hesitation, he answered, “Breakfast tacos. I heard a lot about breakfast tacos.”

Wembanyama is expected to become one of the next NBA stars and he could help lead the Spurs to the championship next season.

When his name was called during the draft pick ceremony, Wemby said it was “a dream come true.”

“My message to (Spurs fans), you know, is I’m going to give 100%. Make all that’s in my power to make this franchise win, to have (an) impact on the franchise and fan base and the community,” Wembanyama said Thursday night.

More on KSAT: