Watch: Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio a day after being drafted by Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans will get their first in-person glimpse of No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama on Friday, as he lands in his new home city.

Wembanyama is expected to land in San Antonio on Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. His flight was delayed from its originally scheduled arrival time, likely due to weather conditions in the New York City area.

We have a crew at the airport and will livestream his arrival in the video player at the top of this article.

While the afternoon temperatures might not be exactly the kind of warm welcome we’d like to give him, he’ll find plenty of love across the city — including an 18-foot likeness, a mural at Southtown 101, a billboard with an official Texas welcome from San Antonio-born rapper Mike Dimes and lots of fans wearing his jersey.

Webanyama’s flight will land at the Signature North Terminal away from the crowds and he is not expected to speak to the media or fans on Friday, but on Saturday, the Spurs will hold an official press conference to introduce Wembanyama.

The press conference is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. You can watch Saturday’s press conference online here.