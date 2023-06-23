Victor Wembanyama jerseys fly off shelves at Spurs fan shop

Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur and there was a mad dash on Thursday night to get his newly released NBA-licensed jersey.

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama is officially a San Antonio Spur and there was a mad dash on Thursday night to get his newly released NBA-licensed jersey.

The Spurs opened the fan shop during the official watch party and flocked to get their hands on the new Wembanyama jerseys in silver and black.

“I came to the party, but the main reason I came was to get the jersey, and I’m just so excited,” said Spurs fan Colby Parker.

Parker was first in line to get his hands on the Wembanyama jersey. He described what it means for Spurs nation.

“Hope for Spurs fans. Hope that we can possibly get back to that championship level,” said Parker.

“It’s been amazing to see the reaction that fans have had, just to feel the excitement. It is truly palpable,” said Becky Kimbro, senior vp of brand engagement for SS&E.

Spurs officials said they have been stocking up for draft night the moment the team won the lottery.

“This is a unique situation. This is one of the most talked about drafts in the history, but we’re going to be OK on inventory,” said Kimbro.

And with Wembymania just starting in San Antonio, Kimbro said they are ready to meet the demand.

“We are expecting a high volume of folks. We are well-stocked, a little low on inventory on last year’s City Edition, last year’s classic edition. But those were specific to last season’s 50th-anniversary celebration. As it relates to our icon, our association and our statement edition, we should be well-stocked,” said Kimbro.

Spurs officials are also expected to see the Wembanyama windfall on the International level.

“We have seen a huge increase in interest and that’s to be expected when something like this happens. It opens up some really exciting opportunities to develop fans in our international markets and deeper in this region,” said Kimbro. “What we get to do now is focus specifically on different areas and different fan segments supplying the interest.”

After a busy night, the Spurs fan shop will be open for regular business hours on Friday at 10 a.m.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, but I’ve also never experienced the love of a fan base like Spurs fans have for their team,” said Kimbro.

More on KSAT: